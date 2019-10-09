Find Your Halloween Costume At Cindie’s

Halloween isn’t just for kids — if you’re looking for something flirty and fun this October 31st, then the ladies from Cindie’s have got you covered!

What do you have for Halloween?

We carry regular and plus size adult costumes, hosiery, and shoes and we have lots of accessories so you can put your own costume together as well!

What kind of budget do you have to have in order shop here?

We have something for everyone and can help you put together the most elaborate or most simple costume! We have everything from from wigs and props to tutus and adhesive body jewels. And, all of our Halloween merchandise is on sale for 50% off!

Are all of your costumes sexy?

All of our costumes are for adults but can easily be tamed and made appropriate for any occasion!

Cindie’s has two locations in Austin: one on South Lamar and one off I-35. Visit them in person for costume help, or go to www.cindies.com for more information.

