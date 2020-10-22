Find Your Fragrance With Discovery Kit Options

Are you yet to find your “adult” fragrance? Rosie’s been cycling through body sprays for years, but doesn’t have a grown-up perfume yet. Steph is in a different boat: she cycles perfume with the seasons!

If you’re in the market for a new scent, Rosie got Sephora’s Holiday Perfume Sampler set, which comes with 13 different fragrances for $68. That may seem steep, but here’s the catch: the set also comes with a coupon for a redemption of a full-size bottle of any fragrance in the set! Rosie has found a new love with Armani My Way (a warm floral with notes of orange blossom, tuberose and vanilla) which retails for about $75, but if you end up loving Tom Ford Ombré Leather (with notes of leather, cardamom and patchouli), you’re really saving: a 1.7oz bottle costs about $135! This is a cheap way to get some more expensive perfumes, and if you keep buying, you can use the extras as add-ons to gifts and travel scents.

Austin also has its own custom perfumery! Roux Saint James uses intention-based botanical compounds. They have pre-made scents starting at $10, and you can also do some exploration with their “Create Your Own Discovery Set.” You can try all 19 of their scents, in an oil-based perfume that comes with a handmade black linen pouch. They’ve also got incense, burners, gift sets and more. Their studio and showroom are currently closed, but you can still shop online at this time. Check ’em out!