Find Your Christmas Spirit With Back Home Living

If you’re like us and in need of some last minute holiday magic, Mari Johnson from Back Home Living can help! Their passion is to help each and every person develop

their unique space, and be surrounded by beautiful furnishings.

For more information on Back Home Living, you can visit them online at www.backhomeliving.com, or give them a call at (512) 327 – 7753.

Sponsored by Back Home Living. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.