Find Your Calling With Soléa Cedar Park & AustinUP’s 50+ Job Fair

Soléa Cedar Park is an active adult community just north of Austin, and they’re joining forces with Austin UP! Teresa Sansone Ferguson and Jeff Patterson stopped by the studio to tell us more about an exciting upcoming event: a 50+ job fair!

Teresa says, “The workforce is aging, even as jobs continue to require new tech skills. There are now more Americans over the age of 50 than under the age of 18. Each day, 10,000 Baby Boomers turn 65, and 65 percent of them say they plan to keep working past that milestone. With an average life expectancy of 79, that could be another decade or more. (Source www.Encore.org)

Austin and surrounding metros have the nation’s fastest-growing population of 55- to 64-year-olds, and the second fastest-growing population of seniors 65 and up. Addressing the growing need for older adults to stay in the workforce is an important issue. With the low unemployment rate in Austin and surrounding metros, employers urgently need to find skilled workers to fill open positions. The 50+ job fair provides an opportunity to connect employers with the 50+ workforce.”

Tell us a little about the organization AustinUP? Why is AustinUP focusing on helping older workers find jobs? Why do people want to work beyond retirement?

“AustinUP is a non-profit 501©(3) organization that was formed as a result of the Mayor’s Task Force on Aging, based on the fact that the Austin and surrounding metro areas has the nation’s fastest-growing population of people between 55 and 64, and the second fastest-growing population of people 65 and over. AustinUP is working to prioritize the unmet needs of the Central Texas aging population, tap the talents of older adults to improve our community, and embrace innovation and creativity in the pursuit of an age-progressive culture.

We work with businesses, civic leaders and other community organizations to ensure that older adults in Central Texas can live fully engaged lives.

As people live longer, healthier lives, it just makes sense that they want to stay active and engaged in their community. For many Baby Boomers, working is part of that. Also since people are living longer they need to stay in the workforce longer.

At AustinUP we say that we want to retire the word ‘retire,’ because it no longer fits the later years of many Americans who either choose to work in order to stay engaged or continue to work because retirement isn’t an option.

Unfortunately, older workers have a much harder time finding work than younger workers, even in Austin’s booming economy.

The overall unemployment rate in Austin/Central Texas is 2.8%, but unemployment for people aged 55 and older is 7.9%.

AustinUP aims to help match older workers with local employers by hosting senior job fairs several times a year in the Austin area.”

AustinUP and Solea Cedar Park have partnered up to host the first job fair for individuals who are 50+. Tell us a little about what attendees can expect from the job fair?

“The 50+ job fair is taking place on Thursday, November 7th, from 10 a.m. to noon at Solea Cedar Park located at 1520 Juliette Way, Cedar Park. Attendance is FREE, but those interested in attending should RSVP by visiting going to the www.AustinUP.org website to register.

The job fair will include resources and informative presentations to help older job seekers navigate the job search process. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with local employer’s one-on-one in a job fair setting. We have (2) guest speakers who will be presenting on tips for interviewing and best practices.

The November 7th job fair will include resources and information provided by AARP Texas, Coming of Age and Austin Community College, and employment opportunities from Home Care Assistance, ReServe, Inc., Right at Home Hill Country, U.S. Census Bureau, Welcome Wagon, and more.

We will offer a complimentary professional headshot for job fair attendees.

If you are an employer and would like to participate in the job fair, you may register for a booth by going to the www.AustinUP.org website.

The 50 + Job Fair is an excellent event with lots of valuable information to get you started in your job search or to pursue your encore career. While you are there, you will have an opportunity to see Cedar Park’s newest 55+ Active Adult Living Community and see the many community programs that are offered such as the job fair.”

Tell us about Sparrow Partners and your community Soléa Cedar Park? Why did you decide to partner up with AustinUP?

“We’re excited to host the upcoming job fair at our Soléa Cedar Park community because we see it as an extension of our mission to meet the changing needs of today’s seniors.

We build and manage 55+ active adult communities across the country, and we see first-hand how Baby Boomers are really redefining what used to be known as our ‘retirement years.’

People are living longer, healthier and more active lives today than ever before.

They are remaining more physically active as we see every day in the wide variety of fitness classes we offer.

They are remaining more socially engaged, as we see in the well-attended happy hours, game nights and group outings we organize at our communities.

And they are also remaining in the workforce longer.

Our residents are full of energy, you can feel it as soon as you walk through door.

They have a lot to contribute to any organization, and I think that employers are increasingly recognizing the need to tap this pool of talent that has been underutilized in the past.

We’re big on facilitating connections in our communities.

We’re always finding ways to do that in our communities from the way we design our facilities to the many, many activities that we organize each day.

We also want to facilitate connections with outside organizations that we think can help our residents live their best lives.

AustinUP is a great example. They’re doing great work right here in our hometown and we’re happy to support that. “

Soléa Cedar Park is located on Juliette Way. To learn more about the 50+ job fair, go to www.soleacedarpark.com.

Sponsored by Sparrow Partners/Soléa Cedar Park. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.