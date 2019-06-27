Find Your Best Shoe With The Loop Running Supply Co.

Choosing a pair of running shoes can be a tall order — do you go with established brands? Do you pick something that feels light for your feet or heavy for shock absorption? Thankfully, Ryan Hess of The Loop Running Supply Company stopped by Studio 512 to give us his tips!

Most importantly, Ryan says, you need to go to someone who can watch you walk and jog as demonstration of a gait analysis. No specific brand or shape is going to work for everyone: some people’s ankles turn in, others out — and the pressure of your foot is unique, too.

The Loop will host Meet 3 of their Summer Track Series on July 19th. This is an “All Comers Meet” hosted by The Loop and Gilbert’s Gazelles. The profits from this event will go towards the rebuilding and sustaining of the Austin High track. This event is all about community. Ryan says, “Come one, come all!”

The Loop Running Supply is a comprehensive technical footwear and apparel destination, created by and for the running community. Their shop exists to equip and empower athletes of all fitness levels by offering a curated selection of gear that never compromises on performance or style. From race day preparations to routine jogs on the trail, The Loop proudly serves both the Austin running community and travelers alike.

You can jog on over to The Loop Running Supply Company at 115 Sandra Muraida Way, Suite 105, or check out their website at www.looprunningsupply.co for more information.