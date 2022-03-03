Find The Right Attorney For A Personal Injury Trial With DC Law

When you have been injured by the negligence of another, finding the “right” attorney to represent you can be just as scary as the accident.

Dan Christensen of DC Law joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about what to look for when researching attorneys, including their advertisement claims.

How can we be sure we are seeing or hearing the truth about the settlements they won so that we can make an informed decision?

“Unfortunately, many of the awards and verdicts lawyers publish may not be true indications of their experience. For example, many awards are available to anyone willing to pay a few hundred dollars to the organization giving the award. Also, some verdicts advertised are just default judgments where there was no opponent even in the courtroom and no money was ever collected. There is a lawyer right now promoting a default judgment of over $1 billion and no money was ever collected!”

How can someone protect themselves and make sure they are hiring a reputable attorney?

“The consumer can protect themselves if they make sure to hire a lawyer who is board-certified in personal injury trial law. Confirming that the award is real and requires a certain amount of experience and they must pass a rigorous examination. Also, people shopping for a lawyer should ask how much trial experience the lawyer has. Be certain they were not just the associate in the back room but the guy whose name is on the door. Just like you would ask your surgeon how many surgeries he or she has done, ask your lawyer how many trials they have done.”

How can they still get representation from DC Law?

“They just need to call any time 24/7 for a free, no-obligation consultation. If we are able to help, there is no fee unless we are able to get the client a recovery. There is no risk to the client ever,” Christensen said.

Attorneys at DC Law can meet with you at their two offices or they can come to you at home or in the hospital. They can even help you get the medical care you need.

About DC Law

“DC Law is the largest veteran-owned Austin-based personal injury law firm in Texas. Attorney Dan Christensen is a former military member who has devoted over twenty-five years to helping others.”

“The attorneys at DC Law are board-certified in personal injury trial law. That means that is our only job and that is what we do. These are complicated cases and you have to have a thorough understanding of The Federal Motor Safety Regulations. That is why it is important to contact someone who specializes in these cases.”

DC Law’s attorneys are available 24/7, including nights and weekends. Contact the law firm for a free consultation at TexasJustice.com or call 512-888-9999. They have two locations at 1012 W Anderson Ln and 5717 S IH 35 Frontage Road.

