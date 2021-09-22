Find The Perfect Sweater For Your Shape With Greer Image Consulting

Raquel Greer Gordian of Greer Image Consulting chatted with Studio 512 on the first day of fall about choosing a great autumn sweater for each body type. Creating balance with your natural features is the aim of each look.

Apple shapes tend to carry a little more weight through their chests and abdomens. A v-neck sweater is a great choice because it narrows and frames the face. A boatneck sweater — while higher in the neckline — balances across the shoulders instead, giving traditionally narrower shoulders more structure and proportion.

Rectangular body types tend to be more slim, with the width of the shoulder matching that of the hip. A funnel neck, mock neck or turtleneck sweater with a long line can flow with natural proportions without feeling stuffy. A traditional crewneck is a classic choice, too: choosing a fitted silhouette follows the rectangle body shape without adding bulk.

Pears tend to have a narrower shoulder with wider hips. A one-shoulder or off-the-shoulder sweater can visually balance the top half with the bottom. A turtleneck is also a great option for pears, since it draws more attention and fullness to the neck/shoulder area. Thicker weaves welcome!

Inverted triangle shapes have a wider shoulder and narrower hip. Think “softer” on the shoulder: traditional crewneck sweatshirts are a great option for this body type! A v-neck sweater — even lower-cut than for the apple shapes — can also visually create an elegant line through the middle of the body.

Hourglass shapes can wear any style of sweater, so Raquel says to instead focus on face shape and neck length for the most flattering fits.

Raquel offers virtual and in-person shopping, and she’s offering both options for styling, too. Follow her blog and learn more about her services at www.greerimageconsulting.com.

