Find The Best Apparel And More For Going Back To School With Bollare Style Expert Alle Fister

Alle Fister, style expert and founder of Bollare, spoke with Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert about the back-to-school season.

Fister gave her the scoop on the best apparel and accessories needed for all different ages.

Stephanie: “You’ve got a ton of fun things in front of you so let’s dive right in.”

Alle: “Back-to-school can be a stressful time so I’ve brought some of the top must-haves for three different groups – the pre-K/Kindergarten aged, the college-bound and then, of course, can’t have back-to-school without the teachers!”

“Let’s start with the early years. This is such a special time for them and for parents so you’ll want to make sure they are set up with the cutest clothes, lunch boxes, shoes, etc. And we have plenty of brands to choose from. First, we have:

“Moomooz is a line of fashion staples plus must-haves to build out your kiddo’s wardrobe. They’ve taken the hassle out of daily dressing by providing a one-stop-shop of logo-free, graphic-free basics and essentials that look great together and fill in the gaps of kids’ existing wardrobes. A perfect solution to ensure you have plenty of options, speeding up the morning process, to get you out of the house on those school days!”

Alle: “Then we have the most adorable shoes from Dr. Scholl’s Shoes. These super comfy kicks are lightweight and flexible for all day play and come in a variety of trendy colors and styles. Dr. Scholl’s Shoes offers kids sizing from a toddler size four all the way to big kid size seven in both boys and girls, and then of course, they have the most stylish styles for adults too!”

Stephanie: “Oh that’s perfect — the outfit, the shoes that (hopefully) won’t be taken off in the middle of the day! What else do you have for the little ones?”

Alle: “We also have Ububba, a recently launched and unique online marketplace embodying the K-Baby philosophy that carries trend-driven and widely sustainably-minded baby and children’s goods with a wide assortment of clothing and accessories like these lunchboxes and fun sparkle crayons — perfect for back to school.”

Alle: “And then honestly, this one goes for all ages — Herschel! They are the quintessential backpack and bag brand for every stage and age. They have kids, youth, youth XL and adult sizes with options like this reflective style that has a light on it that blinks – really great safety extra for after dark. And then they have various storage sizes, durability and storage additions to match what is needed in and out of the classroom.

Stephanie: Herschel is so great and durable and agree it is great for all ages. Speaking of all ages, what about those headed off to college?

Alle: “We’ve got some really great options for those ‘cool’ college-bound students that may be moving into their first dorm or apartment. Brings back so many memories, huh?”

Stephanie: “Sure does!”

Alle: “And gotta have so cool new clothes to wear on campus and to classes so I suggest super trendy Missguided.”

“Missguided is a college gals go-to resource for all the trend-driven, fashion-forward, and even celebrity-loved styles that are sure to be easy on the bank. I know I would get inspired on campus so with Missguided, the wearer can be the inspiration.”

Alle: “And then they’ve got to have some workout wear, and some accessories to meditate or do some yoga in your dorm room. A great option for affordable but quality activewear and your yoga mats, activewear and accessories is Cotton On Body. They have so many fun colors and styles to choose from.”

Alle: “Speaking of being active and also trying to make it to classes on time in the heat, there’s going to be sweat. So I suggest getting some Type:A Brands Deodorant wipes. They can easily be thrown into a backpack, a gym bag, even a pant pocket and then you just swipe and you’re cleaning and adding deodorant at the same time. Better yet, there is no alcohol and the deodorant is aluminum-free so it’s super safe — you could definitely also have for the little ones after soccer practice or playtime!”

Stephanie: “Love those! Would be great for traveling or just to have in a pinch!”

Alle: “I know! So convenient! So one more thing that we know college-aged students will face is newfound stress and anxiety, especially if they are away from home the first time. I suggest This Works. They have this great line of products that help with sleep and stress and just like the name, they really work! Their best-seller is a Deep Sleep Pillow Spray which you just spritz on your pillow before going to bed and the natural aromatherapy fragrance helps you fall asleep and stay asleep. And then their newest item is this Stress Check Mood Manager which you just spray around you any time you are feeling a bit anxious or stressed out. It will help calm and center you.”

Alle: “Speaking of sleep, college dorms are not the place to have ratty PJs so level up and get some classic Eberjey PJs. And the best part is one of the founders, Ali, was actually known in her college dorm as ‘the girl with the cute pajamas’ — so creating one of the best PJ brands out there was obviously in her future!”

Stephanie: “Oh, what a great story! Now what about teachers?”

Alle: “Teachers deserve it all don’t they? I know I always used to love seeing what my teachers were wearing each day and a fantastic retailer that makes the best styles that are perfect for the classroom is ModCloth.com. They are just launching a super cute back-to-school line with styles that have book prints and fun classroom motifs – just a great way to have a little fun getting dressed. And they have a size range of XS-4X so you can’t beat that!”

Alle: “Last but certainly not least, Erin Condren has the most amazing organizational products from desk accessories like these fun pen holders and sticky notes to the brand’s planners which are honestly the best out there — they have something for everyone, students, teachers and parents!”

Stephanie: “Thanks so much for sharing all of these amazing options. Where can our viewers find out more?”

Alle: “Check out BollareHub.com where you’ll find links to each of the brands mentioned today.”

This segment is paid for by Bollare and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.