The tenth annual Texas Monthly BBQ Fest is back, with a whole lot of great food.

Terry Black’s Barbecue will be at the big food fest from November 2nd and 3rd, along with 30 other BBQ joints from across Texas.

If you can’t make it to the party, you can visit Terry Black’s at their restaurant at 1003 Barton Springs Road.

You can find more information about ticket prices by visiting www.TexasMonthly.com.