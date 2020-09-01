Find Something Unique With Harry Potter Gifts From Local Creators

Harry Potter Day wouldn’t be complete without some bits and baubles! We found Austin creators on Etsy that offer a wide range of Harry-Potter-themed fun:

Etsy is a great marketplace for all things artisan, but you can also find official HP merchandise at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Target! A few lesser-known but still big brand stores that carry Harry Potter goods: ALEX AND ANI for jewelry, BlackMilk for house-specific outfits and PB Teen for home decor.

Is there a local creator specializing in Harry Potter that you’d like us to add to our article? Email us, Studio512@KXAN.com. We’d love to hear from you!

