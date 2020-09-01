Find Something Unique With Harry Potter Gifts From Local Creators

Harry Potter Day wouldn’t be complete without some bits and baubles! We found Austin creators on Etsy that offer a wide range of Harry-Potter-themed fun:
- A one-of-a-kind, adorable purse perfect for everyone, no matter the house!
- New school requirements at Hogwarts for 2020: a face mask. This one comes with a print featuring the wizarding world’s favorite sport!
- Dual print nursery decor for a new little witch or wizard.
- A temporary tattoo featuring the word “Always” for, as shop owner Britt Gorman puts it, “the misunderstood hero of the entire series.”
- A Marauder’s Map infinity scarf for a variety of styles as Hogwarts days approach.
- A Platform 9 3/4 bath bomb to calm you down after a day of hectic (spell)work. BONUS: Studio 512 viewers get 20% off! Enter “STUDIO512” at checkout.
Etsy is a great marketplace for all things artisan, but you can also find official HP merchandise at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Target! A few lesser-known but still big brand stores that carry Harry Potter goods: ALEX AND ANI for jewelry, BlackMilk for house-specific outfits and PB Teen for home decor.
Is there a local creator specializing in Harry Potter that you’d like us to add to our article? Email us, Studio512@KXAN.com. We’d love to hear from you!