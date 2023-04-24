Pool season is officially upon us and we have some great recommendations for you!
HOTEL MAGDALENA SUNBATHERS SOCIETY
- When: Monday – Thursday pool passes from 3 PM – 10 PM
- Cost: $30/person; first come first serve basis
- Eats/drinks: Enjoy food and drinks from Magdalena Bar, officially reopened for the season. The poolside perch launched a refreshed F&B menu from Executive Chef Jeffrey Hundelt, also behind Summer House on Music Lane, with standout favorites such as the Guacamole with toasted pepitas and serrano chilis to start, plus the Smash Burger, along with refreshing libations like the classic Poolside Piña Colada.
- More info here
CARPENTER HOTEL POOL PASS
- When: Passes are available Monday – Thursday from 11 AM – 2 PM or 3 PM – 7 PM
- Cost: $40/person
- Reserve: Reservations required, bookable through Resy here; available without reservation to hotel guests.
- Eats/drinks: Sun bathers can enjoy a special Pool Menu from Carpenters Hall, featuring favorites from a Club Sammie and Chicharrones + Guacamole, to a full drink menu of cocktails, beer and wine, while Carpenter Coffee Bar offers coffee and pastries by day and drinks and snacks by night, which can also be enjoyed poolside.
- More info here
AUSTIN MOTEL POOL PASSES
- When: Day Passes available every day from 11 AM – 5 PM for three-hour blocks; Adult Night Swim Pass available daily from 5 PM – 10 PM
- Cost: Day Passes: $25/person Monday – Thursday and $45/person over the weekend; Adult Night Swim Passes: free of charge Monday – Thursday (reservations recommended) and $25/person over the weekend; kids under 5 can enter free of charge
- Reserve: Reservations required, bookable through Resy here
- Drinks: Beverages will be served at the Pool Bar, open daily, including signature cocktails like the Lemonade Lounger, plus a selection of beer, wine + seltzer.
- More info here and here
AUSTIN MOTEL SWIM CLUB
- When: Limited memberships available in two waves: April 1 – July 15 and July 15 – October 15. Pool hours are 11 AM – 10 PM daily (5 PM – 10 PM is Adult Night Swim)
- Cost: $600 per wave
- Reserve: Email pool@austinmotel.com or call the front desk at (512) 441-1157 to purchase your membership; member reservations are only required Friday – Sunday
- Details: Membership includes unlimited swim time plus special room rates, discount at the Lobby Shop, priority booking for private events & buyouts, and one guest at no additional cost per visit
- Eats/drinks: Beverages will be served at the Pool Bar, open daily, including signature cocktails like the frozen Peach Bikini Martini, plus a selection of beer, wine + seltzer.
- More info here
SHADY VILLA POOL CLUB // POOL PASSES + ANNUAL MEMBERSHIP
- When: Daily pool passes + memberships available during select hours throughout the week
- Cost: Membership passes $350/season + day passes $20/day
- Reserve: Call the Front Desk at (254) 947-5111 to secure your spot
- Eats/drinks: The Shady Villa Pool Club, the hotel bar situated adjacent to the pool, offers up a robust menu of snacks, cocktails, beer, and wine.