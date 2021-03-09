Find Out How COVID-19 Is Impacting All Aspects of Home Buying With OpenDoor.com

A recent survey revealed the behaviors of home buyers and sellers across generations. We talked with Opendoor real estate expert Kerry Melcher about the new trends.

Kerry told us about:

*Results of Opendoor’s 2021 National Real Estate and Consumer Trend Report to understand the preferences of consumers planning to buy or sell a home in the next year.

*Moving in the pandemic era: where Millennials, Gen X, and Boomers are headed

*How homebuyers are approaching purchasing their next place; and their expectations for digital solutions

*The most in-demand home styles & amenities by generation, and how that’s changed since last year

*Tips for home sellers who are looking to buy or sell a home in a hot real estate market

*How Opendoor differs from the traditional real estate process and provides an easy and convenient way to sell or buy a home

*When homeowners sell their home to Opendoor, they’ll receive an all-cash offer and skip the hassle of showings and open houses all-together. The entire process is online and contact-free, and sellers can choose a closing date that works with their timeline, avoiding double mortgages or double moves.

*Opendoor also helps consumers find, tour, purchase and close on homes 7-days a week — at their convenience and all from their phone. Opendoor empowers buyers throughout their journey with the ability to tour homes on their own schedule, either in-person or virtually, and with all-cash offers to help them bypass the bidding war and move into their dream home quickly.

Kerry Melcher is the Head of Sales & Brokerage at Opendoor, where she is at the forefront of transformation in the real estate industry. Kerry is a third-generation Realtor with over 30 years of experience in the real estate industry, and is a long-time member of the local real estate business community.

