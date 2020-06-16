Find It Here: SPF Foundation For Every Age

Rosie and Steph were recently talking about switching to summer foundations: usually that means lighter coverage (due to heat) and a slightly darker shade (due to sun exposure). As our skin changes throughout the years, we have different demands from a foundation, too. We asked some beauty gurus we know about their top choices for foundations with SPF, in a more affordable and more luxury option, at every age!

Teens/20s: Parker Fenton is a previous Studio 512 intern, and she loves doing beauty on Instagram! Here are Parker’s picks:

Affordable: Parker says, “Maybelline Dream Fresh BB Cream 8-In-1 Skin Perfector — I haven’t personally used this BB cream, but it is always #1 on any drugstore BB cream list I have come across. It is a sheer coverage (so it probably works mostly on evening skin tone), but if used with a concealer to cover up blemishes, I’m sure it’s the perfect summertime foundation option! They don’t have a tone of options for colors, but since it’s so sheer, I think each one can cover multiple shade ranges. In addition, it has SPF 30 which is a huge plus! They have a regular version and then a version that works well with acne-prone skin!” Find both the original and acne-prone versions online.

Luxury: Parker says, “It Cosmetics CC+ Cream with SPF 50+ — This brand makes a few different versions of this foundation (matte, regular, illuminating, full coverage), but they all have SPF 50+. I haven’t personally tried it yet because I’m more into full-coverage matte foundations, but as summer rolls around, I’m considering try one of those versions for a lighter foundation option. Their CC creams are one of the top CC creams in the industry. So many good reviews. Also, they have a huge variety of colors for all skin tones!” Find the original — as well as illumination, matte and full coverage options — on It Cosmetics’ website.

30s/40s: KXAN’s own Sally Hernandez is a beauty master! Her makeup always looks flawless, on-camera and in real life. Here’s the secret: she loves playing with it. If you’re looking for the next big trend, Sally is the face to follow! Here are Sally’s picks:

Affordable: Sally says, “Under 10 bucks! Maybelline Fit Me Foundation. There is a reason why the entire shelf of this foundation was empty at the drugstore the other day. It sells out because it’s a smooth foundation that rivals the high price foundations. The Dewy + Smooth Foundation has SPF 18.”

Luxury: Sally says, “It’s pricey but worth it. Giorgio Armani Power Fabric Foundation, SPF 25. You don’t need a lot for great coverage. I use a single pump to cover my entire face for a matte finish under hot studio lights. Worth the investment because it will last you a long time!”

50s/60s: Karen Helton is the resident makeup artist and tutor for KXAN and Studio 512. She’s worked with celebrities and clients of all ages, and knows how getting older can change our foundation needs. Karen says, “As women get older/more mature they need to steer clear of of heavier/full coverage foundations. It will set in their lines, pores and make them look older. So we always recommend they go with a lighter foundation and use concealer to touch up imperfections.” Here are Karen’s picks, which fall more into the “BB Creams” category, versus true foundations:

Affordable: This one is really affordable, at about $6, if you catch it on the right site! Revlon Nearly Naked Makeup is used by celebs like Kate Hudson and Olivia Wilde. Reviewers says to apply with a damp beauty blender for light coverage that doesn’t look caked-on. SPF 20.

Luxury: Clarins UV Plus Anti-Pollution Sunscreen Multi-Protection Tint, SPF 50. Bottle says, “effective and invisible on the skin…the powerful formula helps prevent the formation of dark spots while maintaining healthy-looking skin.” Not a large shade range here, but if you’re just looking for a luxury sunscreen for your face, they also make it without tint!

Bonus Luxury: Karen’s mentor, Eugenia Weston, is an incredible beauty guru that invented some of the techniques that we use every day, and we don’t even realize it! Her line, Senna Cosmetics, has a Barely Base Sheer Mineral Makeup that gives a flawless finish, with SPF 20.

70s & Up: Rosie’s mom started sneaking makeup on the bus in high school in the ’60s, because she wasn’t allowed to wear it, but she loved it! She’s had lots of years of experience in trying out new products, and looks fabulous every day in largely drugstore brands. Here are Mary’s picks:

Affordable: No7 Beautifully Matte Foundation with SPF 15. Rosie’s mom actually loves lots of products in the No7 line. This one gives her great coverage for discoloration, without looking too heavy. Mary’s tip: avoid your eye area. The area under your eyes can be sensitive to foundation, and you don’t want your makeup to sit in there and crease. Her suggestion: follow up with Neutrogena’s Healthy Skin Brightening Eye Perfector, which has SPF 25.

Luxury: Mary stays away from most luxury brands because she likes to experiment with the more affordable stuff, but if you’re looking for a tried-and-true, she reported back from supper club friends on Estée Lauder Perfectionist Youth-Infusing Serum Makeup, SPF 25. According to the company’s research, “87% saw a more youthful, radiant look.”

Is there an outstanding foundation you love that we haven’t heard of, or do you have a question you’d like some of our beauty gurus to dive into? Email us at Studio512@KXAN.com!