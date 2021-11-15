Find Help For Peripheral Neuropathy With Corrective Health

According to ClevelandClinic.org, over 100 million people suffer from neuropathy. The condition affects people of all ages but the most vulnerable are older Americans.

Dr. Jarrod Bagley, D.C., founder of Corrective Health, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about peripheral neuropathy and how he can help.

Dr. Bagley, how are the nerves affected by neuropathy?

“Nerves in the body become damaged and send signals to the brain that translate into pain. The body has a peripheral nervous system that sends signals to the brain and the central nervous system. The damage occurs over time. So, it isn’t necessarily something that happens overnight. Therefore, the symptoms, such as a prickly feeling, burning, or tingling in the hands or feet, gradually increase over time.”

What things trigger neuropathy?

“There are several types of neuropathies. One of the most common forms comes from having diabetes and results from not managing the disease properly. For example, a consistent high level of blood sugar. Also, low vitamin levels, chemotherapy, and even alcoholism can contribute to neuropathy.”

Can neuropathy be reversed?

“The good news is that in most cases it can be reversed with natural, non-invasive treatments. We can reverse the damage if it has not reached 80% nerve loss. Neuropathy, if not treated by a professional, could lead to being confined to a walker or wheelchair and even amputation. It is important to get evaluated sooner than later. Corrective Health uses no drugs, no injections, and no surgeries. In fact, we have the most advanced non-surgical FDA-cleared treatments available that focus on regenerating nerves and arteries.”

I understand you have an offer for our viewers. A $49 Neuropathy Special?

“Yes, that includes a personal consultation, exam, and report of findings.”

That is a great offer for folks suffering from neuropathy.

“During the exam, we calculate down to the exact percentage of how much sensory loss you have in your hands and feet. It’s critical to calculate the sensory loss early because once you have reached a certain point nothing can be done.”

Doctor, if someone is suffering from neuropathy, how soon can they be seen?

“We have trained staff ready to address the specific needs and treatments of each patient. Give us a call. There is no reason to live in pain.”

If you or someone you know suffers from chronic pain or neuropathy, call 512-263-0040. First 25 callers are eligible for the $49 Neuropathy Special. Visit CorrectiveHealthATX.com to learn more.

