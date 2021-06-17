Find A Themed ‘Days With Dad’ Father’s Day Gift With Bollare

Sunday, June 20 is Father’s Day and the search is on to find a great gift for the dads in our lives.

Alle Fister, Bollare founder and style expert, shared some themed gift ideas she has dubbed “Days with Dad” with Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry.

‘Fit Day’ with dad

“A really nice idea is to build Dad a little gym bag of all the things he is going to need,” Fister said. “First, we have the activewear. This is from ‘Cotton On.’ Dad can kick his gym routine up a notch with the Australian brand’s ‘Active Tech’ T-Shirt, designed for a great range of motion, and this pair of ‘Active Tech’ Shorts, which feature a drawstring waist, zipped pockets to keep dad’s belongings safe while he works out, and lightweight fabric to keep him cool.”

Cotton On Activewear — $19.99-$34.99 at CottonOn.com

“Then, add in a pair of sustainable sneakers like these from ‘Dr. Scholl’s Shoes,’ which have fabrics made from recycled bottles and are so comfortable, and can work as casual shoes too,” Fister said.

Dr. Scholl’s Shoes Sneaker — $109.99 at DrSchollsShoes.com

“To round out your workout must-haves for dad, add in ‘type:A’ deodorant. This aluminum-free product has patented sweat-activated technology and doesn’t leave any residue — and it works. So, get some of the great scents, and they even have these convenient deodorant wipes dad can just throw in his pocket if he’s not carrying a gym bag,” Fister said.

type:A — under $14 at TypeADeodorant.com

‘Pool Day’ with dad

“Let’s hit the pool! Either a special pool party for Father’s Day or just hanging out with dad, celebrate him by getting him pool and beach-ready,” Fister said.

“First, upgrade those swim trunks. Check out ‘Chubbies’ — they have so many options in different prints, colors, short lengths, and a great size range of XS to triple XL. The fabric they use has a four-way stretch which comes in handy when dad decides to do a cannonball!”

Chubbies Swim Trunks — $69.50 at ChubbiesShorts.com

“And certainly, dad needs a really good pair of flip-flops, so we’re heading back to ‘Dr. Scholl’s Shoes.’ They have this faux leather with linings made from recycled bottles, and of course, they are super comfortable,” Fister said.

Dr. Scholl’s Flip Flops — $49.99 at DrSchollsShoes.com

‘Cool & Casual Day’ with dad

“For a laid-back day with dad, look no further than ‘Globe Apparel.’ This men’s brand is designed for riders of concrete, oceans, and mountains — modern explorers of the globe. The brand is committed to living low velocity and features bleach-free and dye-free fabric, 100% organic cotton, phthalate-free screen print inks, and recycled nylon and polyester,” Fister said.

Globe Apparel — $15.95-$134.95 at us.globebrand.com

“And for camping, hanging at a concert or outdoors in general, check out these awesome blankets from ‘Rumpl.’ It is waterproof but also super cozy if you get chilly.”

Rumpl Blankets — $99 – $259 at Rumpl.com

‘Relaxed & Recharging Day’ with dad

“As a parent myself, I know the value of sleep, and especially coming out of this last year, helping dad catch up on his zzz’s might be the greatest gift of all,” Fister said. “I’m super excited about this Bedtime Bundle from ‘LEEF.’ For $84, you can give dad a set of calming products formulated to provide relief, restoration and most of all rest! The bundle includes LEEF’s popular ‘STEEP CBN Bath Tea,’ the ‘Relax + Restore CBN+CBD Balm,’ ‘Blue Dream Candle’ and ‘Blue Dream Room Spray.'”

LEEF Bedtime Bundle — $84 at LEEForganics.com

“Then for some self-care, I suggest ‘Enough Project.’ This vegan, gender-neutral, age-less skin and haircare line out of Korea offers essential, effective products like cleansers, toners and moisturizers. It’s a really great brand that is super affordable and on Amazon.”

Enough Project — $18.99-$20.99 at Amazon.com

“Dad deserves some amazing PJs too. I absolutely love this brand, ‘NK IMODE,’ which recently launched a men’s collection of luxurious and sustainable silk styles. ‘NK Men’s’ has the classic silk shirt, pants, then boxers and a great robe too,” Fister said.

NK IMODE Men’s Collection — $120-$475 at NKIMODE.com

“And of course, keep dad feeling comfy at home with a cozy pair of slippers from the iconic Australian footwear brand, ‘EMU Australia.’ This slide-on slipper is handcrafted from the finest Australian sheepskin with cushioning for extra comfort and a durable outsole so that dad can wear them outside if he likes as well.”

$79.95 at EMUaustralia.com

Head to BollareHub.com where Fister has links to each of the brands she has shown and more.

The following segment is paid for by Bollare and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.