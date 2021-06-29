Find A ‘New Way To Paint’ Your House Or Office With Fresh Coat Painters

A fresh coat of paint can brighten up an entire home. If you’ve been thinking of painting a room or even an entire office, Studio 512 has someone here who can help you with your next project.

Sarah Ross, the owner of Fresh Coat Painters, sat down with Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to discuss the work they’ve done to the walls at KXAN, as well as what they offer around Austin.

Do Fresh Coat Painters do commercial painting? Do you also do residential painting and what areas of Austin do you cover?

“We do light commercial painting, but we are primary residential painters. We are happy to help homeowners all across the Austin area freshen up their homes with a fresh coat of paint.”

How are you able to help homeowners that might be buying or selling a home in this crazy residential real estate market?

“Well, if they are selling, we can help get them top dollar by painting before listing it. With the financing options we offer, they can paint now and pay later, giving them time to sell the home and pay for the painting out of close typically. We can also help with minor carpentry items, or rotten wood replacement, found in inspections. If they are purchasing a home, we can help make it theirs before they ever move their furnishings in, by painting it the colors they select. We are bonded and insured so they can feel completely safe having us in their home whether they are there or not. Plus, they can also take advantage of those same financing options.”

What are the biggest challenges facing the painting industry?

“Without a doubt, it’s labor and material shortages, as I think we are seeing in many industries at this time. At Fresh Coat, we pride ourselves on being able to start projects within three weeks, so we are always looking to grow our team with top-quality painters, such as those you see here today. Juan and his crew have been with us for a few years now and they are invaluable to us, we’d love to have more like them.”

Get a free quote or learn how to apply at FreshCoatPainters.com.

This segment is paid for by Fresh Coat Painters and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.