Find A New Fall Read With Recommendations From BookPeople

Charley Rejsek of BookPeople shared some of her recommendations for spooky season, with books for all ages and preferences. Check out Charley’s picks:

Adult ~Spooky~ Book: “Plain Bad Heroines” by Emily Danforth

“Award-winning author Emily Danforth makes her adult debut with this highly imaginative and original horror-comedy centered around a cursed New England boarding school for girls—a wickedly whimsical celebration of the art of storytelling, sapphic love, and the rebellious female spirit. This special paperback edition includes a Q+A in the back that was taken for our Trust Fall Subscription last year.”

Adult Romance Book: “Summer Sons” by Lee Mandelo

“Recommended by our internet orders lead, Bug, this is a haunting ghost story, a mystery, a queer romance, an Appalachian street-racing adventure: it’s impressive the way it pulls these threads together—or, perhaps, is pulled and balanced between them—to tell a vibrant story of love and grief.”

Adult Nonfiction Book: “Ghostland” by Colin Dickey

“An oldie but goodie is recommended by Bookseller III, Maya! Are you interested in knowing what the love we hold onto says about us? Ever wonder why we only see certain types of ghosts? Have you pondered upon the way ghost stories affect our view of the world around us? If you answered YES to any of these questions, and you maybe do or maybe don’t believe in ghosts, this book is for you!”

Kids’ Halloween Book: “The Hallo-weiner” by Dav Pilkey

“This book was the suggestion of BookKids specialist, Merrillee. From Dav Pilkey, creator of the New York Times bestselling ‘Dog Man’ and ‘Captain Underpants’ series comes Oscar. Oscar is a little dog with a big problem — he gets more tricks than treats because other dogs tease him all the time. But one brave act on Halloween makes Oscar a Grade-A hero, proving that a little wiener can be a real winner!”

Upcoming Publication By An Austin Author: “B: A Year in Plagues and Pencils” by Edward Carey

“In March 2020, as lockdowns were imposed around the world, author and illustrator Edward Carey published a sketch on social media with a plan to keep posting a drawing a day from his family home in Austin, Texas, until life returned to normal. One hundred and fifty pencil stubs later, he was still drawing. Carey’s hand moved with world events, chronicling pandemic and politics. It reached into the past, taking inspiration from history, and escaped grim reality through flights of vivid imagination and studies of the natural world. The drawings became a way of charting time, of moving forward, and maintaining connection at a time of isolation. Due to be published next Tuesday, November 2nd.”

“Check out our free virtual event with Susan Orlean for her book, ‘On Animals,’ on Wednesday, 10/27. We are getting ready for the holidays and encouraging our readers to shop early, shop local! BookPeople is also the official bookseller for the Texas Book Festival which is hybrid this year. It runs from 10/23-10/31.“

BookPeople is located at 603 N. Lamar. Learn more about their newest releases — and shop from your couch — at BookPeople.com.