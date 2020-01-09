Find A New Brunch Hot Spot At Provision Austin

Brunch amounts to a cultural past time here in Austin, and a new restaurant — with a storied chef — wants to show us how to do it right! Albert Gonzalez of Provision stopped by Studio 512 to show us his Bananas Foster French Toast.

Provision launched brunch services on New Year’s Day. Brunch will be served every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the menu will include sweet and savory dishes.

Provision also has a low- and no-proof drink menu, which is great for anyone participating in Dry January.

For more information on their menus, you can call the number on your screen, or visit them online at www.ProvisionAustin.com.