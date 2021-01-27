Financial Goals In The New Year With UFCU

This morning Sareek Hosein with UFCU sat down with us to talk about financial goals in the New Year.

How do we go about setting financial goals in the New Year?

It’s #newyearnewme! A great way to start the New Year is by being intentional with our time, our energy and our focus, and that includes our financial intentions. A great way to do this is with SMART goals. SMART stands for Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Timely.

Ask yourself:

– What do you want to do? Set specific goals.

– Next, how will you know when you’ve reached it? Make it measurable.

– Then ask yourself, are your goals achievable?

– And, are they relevant to your long-term life goals?

– And finally, when would you like to accomplish your goals by?

Setting SMART Goals can really help you be specific and stay the course to achieve them.

What are some tips for sticking to your financial goals?

The first step is to Start. It may seem obvious, but taking the first step is often the hardest part.

To keep motivated, start Small and Easy. It can be as simple as saving $10 a paycheck and creating your first budget as a note on your phone — it doesn’t have to be a detailed spreadsheet or set up on a fancy platform. Now, let’s make it a habit. Start scheduling regular check-ins on your goals. Make it something recurring on your calendar that you take seriously and don’t cancel. That habitual check-in becomes a part of our lifestyle and helps ensure we take it through the entire year. Lastly, reward yourself! Celebrate your milestones and successes. Maybe pair your check-in with your favorite bottle of wine or a slice of something sweet!

What if I need just a little nudge to get started in the New Year?

Fortunately, we have great resources right here in our community to help get started. As a not-for-profit credit union, UFCU is here to help you understand your finances and make a plan to improve your financial well-being. We offer several free interactive courses online at our PlanU Education Center that allow you to improve your financial health — just visit PlanU.UFCU.org to find the topics you’re interested in.

You can also schedule a free, personalized financial consultation through PlanU with one of our certified counselors and create an action plan to achieve your goals. You will receive one-on-one guidance through a candid, compassionate conversation, and the one-hour consultation will allow you the time to invest in yourself and create the future you deserve.

Whether you want to tackle New Year finances on your own or with a little bit of help from UFCU, take the time to think about, write down, and plan out your goals. And remember, every day is a good day to get started.

For more information visit UFCU.org/KXAN.

Sponsored by UFCU. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.