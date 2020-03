March is Women’s History month, and 2020 is the 100th anniversary of women getting the right to vote! Kara Perez with Bravely Go stopped by Studio 512 to talk to us about how women’s money has changed in the U.S. over the last 100 years, and to talk to us about what a “financial feminist” is, along with giving us some money tips that everyone can follow.

To learn more about their shop, resources, and events, go to bravelygo.co.