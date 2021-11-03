Financial Expert Winnie Sun Explains The 2021 Aflac Workforces Report

Healthcare is one of the most important decisions anyone can make.

After a challenging year, a new study shows that nearly half of American workers purchased at least one new health benefit in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Financial Expert Winnie Sun, who is known as the “Wealth Whisperer” and is the host of the podcast “Renegade Millionaire,” joined Studio 512 Stephanie Gilbert to talk about the 2021 Aflac Workforces Report.

Sun discussed why choosing a healthcare plan is an important part of our financial health. She mentioned top highlights from the study, why these new findings are significant, the impacts of cost on healthcare decisions, if employers are addressing their employees’ healthcare needs, and more.

