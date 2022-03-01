Fight Oral Disease And ‘Know Your OQ’ With Colgate-Palmolive Company

You know about IQ and EQ, but what about your OQ — Oral Health Quotient?

Alarmingly, half of all people globally suffer from oral disease. However, very few people know that oral health is the gateway to overall health despite the evidence that oral diseases can increase the risk of other health conditions.

Dr. Maria Ryan, DDS, PhD, is the vice president and chief clinical officer with the Colgate-Palmolive Company. She joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to share details on “Know Your OQ” and efforts to educate and improve oral health worldwide.

Dr. Ryan discussed why oral health is so important, how we can get ahead of it, the steps to know your OQ, and more.

