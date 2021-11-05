Fifth Annual Georgetown Field Of Honor® To Host Rotary International President Shekhar Mehta During Opening Ceremonies

Field of Honor® Chair Dr. Jeanne Cox and Rotary Club of Georgetown President Nathan Winstead joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about the Fifth Annual Field of Honor®.

What’s new this year?

“In addition to the 1,500+ full-size flag display in honor of veterans and first responders, the Rotary Club of Georgetown Fifth Annual Field of Honor® in San Gabriel Park (Georgetown) will have the AVTT Traveling Vietnam Wall throughout the week of November 6 to 14. There will be an unprecedented visit from the Rotary International President, Shekhar Mehta and his wife, Rashi, during the Opening Ceremonies on November 7.”

What features and special guests will you have at your Opening Ceremonies on November 7th?

“Several dignitaries will be present among the hundreds that will be gathered to enjoy the ceremony. This year’s tribute will celebrate the 100th Anniversary of Fort Hood’s 1st Cavalry. Among the highlights of the Opening Ceremonies day will be a display of military tanks and first responder vehicles, an EXPO and Job Fair, the First Cavalry Quartet, a flyover by the Devil Dog, and a Walk of Valor parade.”

More information can be found on the website at GeorgetownTXFieldOfHonor.org/Field-Of-Honor-Events/.

Is there any charge to attend the Field of Honor® or any of the events?

“There is no charge to visit the field and the Traveling Wall, or to attend the Opening Ceremonies and the Veterans Day Ceremony. All are welcome to visit, 24/7 all week long. Visitors can purchase and dedicate flags for $40 each — at the event or in advance — to honor their family or friends who are veterans or first responders, past or present. There are two ticketed events that require advance purchase: A Central Texas Philharmonic Patriotic Pops Concert at the Klett Performing Arts Center and a Patriots Celebration BBQ and dance.”

For more information and to find the links to purchase tickets for both events, visit GeorgetownTXFieldOfHonor.org/Field-Of-Honor-Events/.

Tell our viewing audience a little bit about Rotary and what your Club in Georgetown does besides the Field of Honor®?

“Rotary is a worldwide service organization of 1.2 million members and over 35,000 clubs in 220 countries and geographical areas. The Rotary mission is to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through our fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders. In addition to benefitting organizations that help with PTSD, suicide prevention, and family support for military and first responders through flag sales, the Rotary Club of Georgetown strives to serve our communities through active service projects, funding, and providing opportunities to promote peace, understanding, and unity. We do this through a number of endeavors, such as building ramps for disabled individuals, supporting leadership and character development opportunities for youth, promoting racial unity, and contributing to worldwide initiatives such as polio eradication, literacy, and humanitarian aid.”

For more information, visit GeorgetownTXFieldOfHonor.org.

