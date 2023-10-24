On October 28, Fierce Whiskers will be hosting their monthly special release party, this month with some four-legged special guests. Hosted in tandem with Austin Pets Alive!, the single barrel, cask strength straight rye special release aptly named “Take Me Home” will be available only at the distillery while supplies last.

Join the festivities starting at noon – the event will feature adoptable dogs (in costume, of course), live music, a small collection of art for sale, a pumpkin patch, a dog costume contest and more.

Bottles feature an animal-laden label expertly designed by local artist, Eryn Brooke, and $10 of each bottle purchase will be donated directly to APA! Take home a bottle, take home a new fur baby, or take home a gift card if your pup wins the costume contest – RSVP to attend on Tock.

Other fall fun to look forward to at Fierce Whiskers this month include a Spooky Pumpkin Painting class on October 19, a free-to attend Trivia Night on the 25th and Comedy Night on the 26th, Live Music from Carlos & Gang on October 27th and of course, the special release party on the 28th.

More information and tickets available on Fierce Whiskers’ Tock.