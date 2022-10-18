Fierce Whiskers is distilled, aged and bottled right here in Austin. The establishment just celebrated their one year anniversary, and Studio 512 was joined by Co-Founder Tim Penney to learn more.

“When you think of premium whiskey, you probably don’t think of Austin, Texas. We’re bound and determined to change that. With a ruthless commitment to quality and our Texas Tight Cut—the tightest cut possible—we’re out to prove that a truly great American whiskey can come from a truly unexpected place.”