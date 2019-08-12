“Fierce” Fall Fashion Trends With Altatudes

Fall fashion is just around the corner, and this season is looking fierce — we’re talking about lots of animal prints! Alta Alexander of Altatudes stopped by Studio 512 to tell us what to expect with upcoming trends.

Here Kitty, Kitty!

Trend: Rockin’ animal print is wild! You’re going to see all types of animal print!

Tip: Not sure about donning a full animal print? Not to worry! Start small, but make a big statement with your accessories, which can easily be swapped out. Alta’s model Meesha went for a large tiger print handbag.

Hear Me Roar!

Trend: Take a walk on the wild side and dress in full animal regalia!

Tip: Don’t be afraid to let your wild side out and wear one or more pieces of animal print. The newest twist on this classic trend is that we can combine it with the “mix and match” trend that’s also popular right now. The pairing makes for a statement look!

Learn more about the pieces Alta carries by visiting her in person at 1717 East 12th Street. For more information, give her a call at (512) 761-4292, or check out www.altatudes.com.