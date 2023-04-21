Field Guide Festival will return to East Austin for a second year on Saturday, April 22 with a new roster of farmer and chef partners. Founded by two female powerhouses, Lindsey Sokol and Trisha Bates, Field Guide Festival was built to recognize and appreciate the local food system in Central Texas. The fest will feature 34 chefs and farmers who have been partnered to create dishes exclusive to the festival using in season produce from the farm. Tickets are now available.

“Field Guide Festival presents an answer to the question, ‘Where does your food come from?’ by highlighting the local farmers + chefs of Austin,” says founder Trisha Bates. “Our festival is the only place in the city where you will see the farmers side-by-side with the chefs who transform their food, creating dishes uniquely representing this exact time and place. You’ll never have this food, presented in this way, again.”

Guests will leave the festival inspired to participate in the local food system, with the knowledge of where to find the best, most sustainable food available in the city. Tickets will include a full day of food and beverages, live cooking demonstrations, symposium conversations, live music, and a farmer’s bodega while benefiting the Central Texas Food Bank.

“The Central Texas Food Bank is honored to be a partner of such a special gathering,” says Mark Jackson Chief Development Officer of Central Texas Food Bank. “Not only will revenue from the event help ensure that thousands of our neighbors facing food insecurity have enough to eat, but attendees will learn about the impact food has on our whole community while having fun.”

The 2023 chef and farmer lineup, curated by Field Guide Culinary Director Chef Philip Speer, is as follows.

CHEFS + FARMER PARTNERS

Abby Love ( Abby Jane Bakeshop ) & Amalia Staggs ( Farmshare Austin )

) & Amalia Staggs ( ) Colter Peck ( Elementary ) & Becky Hume ( VRDNT Farm )

) & Becky Hume ( ) Fiore Tedesco ( L’Oca D’Oro ) & Sean Henry ( Hi-Fi MYCO )

) & Sean Henry ( ) Graeme Little ( Fairmont Austin ) & Julia Poplawsky Lewis ( Cielito Lindo Farm )

) & Julia Poplawsky Lewis ( ) Graham Fuller ( Emmer & Rye ) & William Nikkel ( Trosi Farms )

) & William Nikkel ( ) Joaquin Ceballos ( Este ) & Anamaria Gutierrez ( Este Garden )

) & Anamaria Gutierrez ( ) Krystal Craig + Ian Thurwachter ( Intero ) & Celia Bell ( Two Hives Honey )

) & Celia Bell ( ) Mia Li ( Ora King Salmon ) & Joe + Kasey Diffie ( Joe’s Microgreens )

) & Joe + Kasey Diffie ( ) Natalie Gazaui ( Chef Consultant ) & Gregory Mast ( Central Texas Food Bank Garden )

) & Gregory Mast ( ) Nicholas Yanes ( Juniper + Uncle Nicky’s ) & Perrine Noelke ( Local Pastures )

) & Perrine Noelke ( ) Rhys Davis & Michael Fojtasek ( Maie Day ) & Marianna Peeler ( Peeler Farms )

) & Marianna Peeler ( ) Kevin & Rosie Truong ( Fil N Viet ) & Travis Breihan ( Smallhold )

) & Travis Breihan ( ) Susana Querejazu ( Lutie’s ) & Hannah Gongola ( H2Grow Farms )

) & Hannah Gongola ( ) Todd Duplechan ( Lenoir + Vixen’s Wedding) & Ryan Gould ( Geosmin Regenerative )

& Ryan Gould ( ) Zechariah Perez ( Sour Duck Market + Odd Duck ) & Montana Stovall ( Dancing Bear Farm )

) & Montana Stovall ( ) Ooni Chef Demos by Casey Wilcox ( Little Trouble ) & Christina Currier ( Comedor)

) & Christina Currier ( Force of Nature Chef Demo by Katrina Ferraro and Freddy Diaz (Las Brasas)

Dishes served will include a mix of savory, sweet, and plant-based options. All food and beverages are included in your ticket, so guests are encouraged to roam and try everything you can! Tickets are $100 for adults, $50 for Young Foodies (13-20) and free for children 12 and under.

“New this year, Field Guide will welcome guests of all ages! We’ve created a food festival that puts education first in order to strengthen the food system for the future, including the next generation,” says founder Lindsey Sokol. “Our goal is to present food in a way no one else in Austin is doing, where the local food system is the priority.”

For more information and to purchase tickets for the events, please visit fieldguidefest.com or follow along on social media @fieldguidefest.

ABOUT FIELD GUIDE FESTIVAL

Returning for the second year, Field Guide Festival explores and celebrates the connection between Austin’s farmers and chefs, between our food and our health, and invites guests to consider their role in a sustainable future of food in the Austin community. Spearheaded by Lindsey Sokol, founder of Blue Norther Live, and Trisha Bates, founder of Urban American Farmer, this festival was built to recognize and appreciate our local food system. For more information and for tickets, please visit fieldguidefest.com.

ABOUT CENTRAL TEXAS FOOD BANK

The Central Texas Food Bank provides food and grocery products through a network of about 300 Partner Agencies and mobile food pantries, serving 75,000 people every week. Though headquartered in Austin, the Food Bank Serves 21 counties in Central Texas—an area about twice the size of Massachusetts. Learn more at www.centraltexasfoodbank.org.