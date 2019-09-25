Festival Fudge & ACL Parties At Yummi Joy In The 2ND Street District

Yummi Joy is one of Austin’s sweetest destinations! From locally made dairy-free ice cream to their housemade fudge creations, they have everything you need to satisfy that sweet tooth! They also have vegan, gluten free, and non GMO options so be sure to check them out in the 2nd Street district.

Yummi Joy’s house-made “festival fudge” will be available both weekends of ACL on October 4th-6th and October 11th-13th. Be sure to check out their Instagram, @yummi_joy, or go to their website www.yummijoy.com for more information.