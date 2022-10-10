AUSTIN FERMENTATION FESTIVAL 2022 WORKSHOP SCHEDULE:

Hot Honey with Round Rock Honey

Saturday October 15th at Lakeline, 10am-12pm

Founded by Konrad and Elizabeth Bouffard in 2003, Round Rock Honey offers a range of local wildflower honey. Their bees live on ranch lands that use sustainable methods that forgo chemicals and promote ecological sustainability. Their honey has a mix of native Texas plant pollens and is never compromised by overheating, preserving those pollens and trace minerals. This gives them a range of high-quality products, which they have been offering to Texas Farmers’ Market customers since the market’s inception! This presentation will focus on making hot honey from scratch with tips and tricks for making the recipe really pop with flavor. Konrad will be making multiple variations and potencies on/of the same recipe so people can taste and determine for themselves their own sweet/hot ratio preference.

Injera Demo with Habesha Ethiopian Restaurant

Sunday October 16th at Mueller, 11am-1pm

Habesha is a family business established in 2013 by Yidnekachew Fantu and his wife, head chef Selam Abebe. Habesha is a term Ethiopians and Eritreans use to refer to themselves. Habesha is a term of pride and used to eliminate the distinction between different tribes and celebrate unity as people of the same region. Ethiopian cuisine is traditionally served on a large, thin, sourdough pancake called injera. Injera is a fermented, yeast-risen flatbread with a unique, slightly spongy texture, made from teff. The traditional way of eating is with fingers, from a large plate with the injera placed on the plate and the variety of dishes decoratively arranged around it. Sharing food from a common plate signifies a bond of loyalty and friendship.

Mead Demo with Elgin Meadery

Saturday October 22nd at Lakeline, 1oam-12pm

Elgin Meadery is a family owned and operated micro mead winery in the heart of Elgin Texas. Mead is a unique class of alcoholic beverage characterized by three ingredients: fermented honey, water and yeast. Mead is the first known alcoholic beverage consumed by mankind and is believed to predate wine by nearly three thousand years. In this demo, Micah Erwin, owner and mead maker of Elgin Meadery, will show how to make a 5 gallon batch of traditional mead. The demo will include equipment, supplies, and ingredients needed as well as hints and tips on the proper techniques and practices to produce a successful batch of mead.

Kombucha Demo with Orale Foods

Sunday October 23rd at Mueller, 11am-1pm

Orale Foods are purveyors of organic, fermented, plant-based foods and beverages. Their products include Wunder-Pilz draft kombucha, Oye canbucha and Texas Tempeh. A small batch kombucha, Wunder-Pilz is a tasty cultured beverage produced by brewing and fermenting organic teas and herbs until the perfect balance of acidity and smoothness is reached. Founder Bill Nadalini has been making kombucha for over 15 years. In this demo he’ll cover all the fundamentals to making safe, tasty and nutritious kombucha at home. He’ll also cover the main health benefits of kombucha, myths vs. facts and tips on how to keep a healthy culture going for years.

Cured and Fermented Meat with The Salumeria

Saturday October 29th at Lakeline, 10am-12pm

The Salumeria offers handcrafted salami and cured whole meats that have been finished by hand using family recipes, and techniques that have been refined for generations. They take pride in pasture raising their prized heritage pork at The Salumeria Farm in Austin TX, and the beautifully finished pork is then cured for up to 3 years depending on the cut. This demo will cover the role that fermentation plays in curing meat varieties, and share tips on crafting the perfect charcuterie board!

Fermenting Vegetables with The Cultured Carrot

Sunday October 30th at Mueller, 11am-1pm

Cultured Carrot dressings capture all the goodness of organic fermented vegetables using traditional vegetable preservation. They are pre + probiotic rich and abundantly nutritious to truly nourish the gut, body and mind. Each gorgeous bottle is bursting with color from phytonutrients and the amazing biodiversity of functional microbes. They have only pure avocado oil, are raw, dairy and gluten-free, vegan and taste delicious. In this demo, The Cultured Carrot will dive into the fundamentals of root vegetable fermentation, merging the science and art of this ancient practice. True to their mission of bringing fermented food onto your plate in creative and delicious ways, they will be showcasing a variety of fun recipes of our favorite superfood fermented veggies.

Learn more here: https://texasfarmersmarket.org/austin-fermentation-festival-2022-workshop-schedule/