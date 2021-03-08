Female Owned Beauty Brands For International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month

International Women’s Day is March 8th and the entire month of March is Women’s History Month. In honor of this, we invited style expert and Bollare founder Alle Fister to share some female-founded and owned beauty brands.

You have some great female-founded beauty brands to share with us right?

Yes! There are so many amazing female entrepreneurs out there and we wanted to share some of the best of the best in the beauty space starting with Josie Maran – as a successful model and actress, Josie noticed the toll all those hours in the makeup chair were taking on her skin, and she set out to do something about it. Launching her namesake, Argan-oil-powered skincare line in 2007, Josie has been sharing clean, healthy, effective formulas before “clean beauty” was a thing and has retained 100% ownership since day one. And a new launch I personally love is the brand new Whipped Argan Pro-Retinol Body Butter which derives retinol from nature – from pink algae to be exact. This allows the wearer to have all those amazing pro-retinol benefits without the sensitivities that can go along with it. This retails for $46 and you can get all of Josie Maran’s amazing skincare at JosieMaranCosmetics.com.

Another amazing brand that comes from over the pond in the UK is Trinny London which is founded by British style expert and TV personality, Trinny Woodall. Trinny has spent her twenty plus year career in media helping women and launched Trinny London in 2017, which is now one of Europe’s fastest-growing DTC start ups and a $250 million beauty empire. Specifically for International Women’s Day, Trinny London launched their best-selling Lip2Cheek in the new shade, Sherin, on March 8th named in honor and celebration of a Trinny Tribe member. Sherin is battling stage 4 breast cancer with a terminal diagnosis. 10% from each sale will go to Breast Cancer Now, a charity chosen by Sherin. You can purchase at TrinnyLondon.com

What a wonderful initiative in honor of her.

I agree – and all our thoughts are with Sherin. That’s what this month is about – supporting and celebrating women.

What else do you have for us?

A skincare brand I am enamored with, 107 has co-founder and CEO Chloe Kwak and I love this story. After battling eczema for years, and trying everything to get rid of it, Chloe discovered Hanega Vinegar – which cleared what ailed her! Chloe wanted to share this “secret’ to inner and outer wellness and went on to co-found 107 with products incorporating the at least 7-year-aged, exclusive Hanega Vinegar. And the line is so good and truly works on all skin types. You can learn more about the vinegar and the brand at 107Beauty.com

Then we have Indeed Labs with President & COO, Dimitra Davidson. Dimitra is the champion of great skin for real people. As the driving force behind this global independent brand, Dimitra asks the tough questions about ingredients, formulations, industry trends and product usage so that everyone can get to real results faster. Since the brand’s launch in 2011, Indeed Labs has been a global pioneer of scientific, no-nonsense skincare.

There’s also Ciaté London. In just a decade, Charlotte Knight has grown Ciaté London from a ground-breaking innovator in nail art, polish, and treatments into a global color cosmetics giant. Ciaté has become a cult-status and coveted indie brand winning over 25 beauty awards around the world. Charlotte has earned a reputation as one of the most innovative experts in the industry, and one of Britain’s most exciting businesswomen

Also a timely tidbit from Ciate London – inspired by and created specifically for International Women’s Day, the brand just launched (March 4th) their ‘I Am Woman Palette’ – a 24-pan eyeshadow palette with each shade named after 23 forward-thinking, powerful women who have shaped history, including; Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Rosa Parks, and Maya Angelou. As the final shade in this palette, Charlotte also ensured YOU were included – as it’s not only meant to celebrate icons but so many women in everyday life who are making a difference to achieve an equal future for all women especially in a post COVID world. Pretty rad, right?!

Then there’s Blessed Beauty. In pursuit of creating a line of makeup that unites beauty and spirituality, Annabella Joy launched her natural cosmetic brand Blessed Beauty early this year. Made from the highest quality natural ingredients, the line currently offers five eyeshadow sets, each designed to enhance a specific eye color, and Blessed Beauty will be expanding into lipsticks in March. With the goal of helping women to feel beautiful from the inside out, each set comes with a set of chakra stickers to remind you of how blessed and beautiful you are.

I also want to highlight This Works from Anna Persaud. Anna didn’t found the brand, she is just the brand’s current CEO. With a PhD in Biochemistry, Anna is focused on backing the brand’s product claims that “This Works’. Today, the world of natural skincare has come on a long way, but Anna’s brand principles and ethos have remained the same.

And finally there is Type-A Founded by Allison Moss, Type A, is a certified B CORP, on a mission to raise the bar for an aluminum-free deodorant that overachieves on performance and safety. Because when did a deodorant with high performing and clean ingredients become an either/or scenario? type:A deodorant is a smarter formula that you’ll love to wear and won’t let you down.

Sponsored by Bollare. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.