Even though Earth Day is celebrated April, there are ways to honor Mother Earth year-round with beauty routines when it comes to sustainable products! Award-winning entrepreneur and female business advocate Lindsay Pinchuk discussed six Texas-based, female-founded businesses who have created sustainable, clean beauty brands.

W3ll People: “They’re based in Austin and they’ve been making award-winning beauty from premium, plant-powered ingredients long before it was cool! Formulas that improve your skin’s long-term health and respect the planet. I remember talking to them early on when my first company had an outpost in Austin, to see where they have taken this brand is amazing. I know there are a lot of fan favorites among this clean beauty line, but I always loved their lip gloss. You can find them online as well as at HEB, ULTA, Target and more.”

Elevé Cosmetics : "Elevé is a consciously clean beauty line mindfully created by 2 sisters. Based right here in Austin they are an award-winning, vegan-based, GMO free, gluten free, paragon free, sulfate free, plate free and cruelty free company. Some of their best-sellers in crude their Bombshell Beauty Balm and their Lip Luv Lip Treatment."

Supergoop: "Founded by Texan Holly Thaggard, I was introduced to this brand when I started my first company…and they sampled in our gift bags. This company has grown immensely, but their fan favorites still remain. Since they came out with their first products, Supergoop has been doing things better when it comes to sunscreen – and that includes their sustainability practices. We're talking reef-friendly, cruelty-free and made with clean ingredients. Forget oxybenzone, octinoxate, parabens and 1600+ other ingredients on their 'No List.'"

Drunk Elephant: "Everyone I know LOVES this brand – from my daughter to my best friend and ME! Houston-based Founder Tiffany Masterson started her company in 2013, she was a stay-at-home mom struggling with rosacea and hypersensitive skin. She identified the six products in all of her beauty brands and couldn't find any products without at least one of these ingredients, so she set out to make them herself. The brightening serum and the hydrating serum are fan favorites…and my daughter LOVES the shampoo and conditioner."

Girl B Natural: "Founded by a mother-daughter duo, GirlBNatural is a clean personal care brand on a mission to create a higher standard for women's wellness. Handmade with toxin-free ingredients, every product is cruelty-free, sustainable, and vegan whenever possible. Their Sweet Pits Natural Deodorant is a fan favorite."

Beauty Bio: "Another amazing TX based brand that is clean beauty without any chemicals and no animal testing. They are also 100% transparent about their formulas. Their mission is to source the most potent ingredients and pair them with effective natural extracts to bring you the most clinically formulated collection of skincare. Some of their top sellers include The Eyelighter Concentrate, Bright Eyes and The Quench. Honestly…I wanted everything from their website when I went on it!"

For more amazing female founders, follow @LindsayPinchuk on Instagram and listen to her twice weekly podcast, Dear FoundHer...featuring some of the most amazing female entrepreneurs and their stories on starting, growing and sometimes selling a business. For more from Lindsay, visit LindsayPinchuk.com.