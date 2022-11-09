Feels So Good (FSG) is celebrating 15 years in the business of screen printing, design, retail, vintage, vinyl and good times with its third Feels So Good Fest, taking place on Saturday, November 12 at the FSG shop in budding south Austin at 211 Alpine Rd E Ste 700A from 2-10 p.m.

Tickets for the event are on sale now. A portion of proceeds will directly benefit the Austin Music Foundation.

Featuring 10+ music artists on two stages, a vendor market, food, drinks, and more in the name of supporting music, community, Austin and FSG, this is not an event to miss.

This year’s FSG Fest will double as a rebrand celebration in honor of the brand’s official name change from Fine Southern Gentleman to Feels So Good this summer, matching the record label it formed in the pandemic while also better representing the team and growing customer base it serves.

The FSG Fest music lineup touts a mix of genres from punk rock to country to rap and everything in between. Much like the ethos of all things FSG, this bill aims to offer a bit of something for everyone.

Artists playing Feels So Good Fest include: Mike and the Moonpies, Dead Meadow, Dealbreaker, Dossey, South Texas Tweak, JD Clark, Pinky Rings, Chloe Jobin, Being Dead, Kydd Jones, Deezie Brown, and more. In addition to the stellar music performances, attendees can expect an array of goods at the pop-up vendor market, along with food from local trucks Hajima Food Truck, Austin Oyster Co, Fase Cafe, and the Corn Dog Company.

Guests can also enjoy complimentary beverages while supplies last, made possible by event partners Field Trip, 512 Tequila, Devils River Whiskey, Highway Vodka, and Liquid Death. The Austin Chronicle will be a media partner for the event.

WHEN: Saturday, November 12 from 2-10 p.m.

WHERE: FSG | 211 Alpine Rd E Ste 700A, Austin, TX 78704

ABOUT FEELS SO GOOD: Founded 15 years ago as Fine Southern Gentlemen, FSG is a screenprinting, design shop, event space, and record label in Austin, Texas. The brand became Feels So Good across the board in 2022 to better represent its team and overall ethos, keeping its commonly used acronym of FSG intact.

Whether it’s providing custom t-shirts for local bands and businesses, live screen printing at events, or hosting them in the shop, Feels So Good hopes to embody this name in everything it offers.

Located within the FSG shop, Feels So Good Records started as the brand’s vinyl collection packed with heavy hitters of older rock, country and has expanded to represent the local artists it’s supported since becoming a label at the onset of the pandemic.

FSG Records works with bands like Rattlesnake Milk, JD Clark & The Stuck in the Mud Band, The Bad Lovers, Loteria, Aaron McDonnell and more on releasing their projects and facilitating with artist merchandise.

FSG is located at 211 E Alpine, Austin, TX 78704 and is open Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. & weekends from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, please visit fsgprints.com and follow along at @fsgprints and @fsgrecords on social media.