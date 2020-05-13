Feeling Beautiful, Comfortable & Unique With Sumsara

This morning Stephanie got to chat again with Sue Dhaliwal of Sumsara about her fashion line and what inspires her.

For people who missed our last chat can you tell us a little about you and your brand?

Sumsara is all about women. Making you feel comfortable and beautiful both inside and out.

Your also very focused on body types and making women feel their best and showcasing all their best features.

Women should feel healthy and beautiful about their body. No matter what body type you are we want to help customers show off the things that make them confident. We try to accentuate the waist line with many different pieces to help you feel confident.

You also focus a lot on color – can we talk about the different color seasons?

Sometimes we feel we aren’t looking our best because maybe one color doesn’t look as good on us as another color. Instead of trying to just offer 2-3 colors we try to offer a wider variety that can match with your skin tone to really help you look vibrant.

To learn more about Sumsara and their Jardin 1780 collection you can visit www.AKConnoisseurs.com .

Sponsored by AK Connoisseurs INC. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.