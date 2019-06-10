Feelin' Peachy: Texas Farmers' Market Shows Off Local Peach Salad Feelin' Peachy: Texas Farmers' Market Shows Off Local Peach Salad prev next

Hill Country peaches are a bumper crop this year, y'all! Monique Santua with the Texas Farmers' Market stopped by Studio 512 to show us a refreshing recipe for a summer salad, which includes peaches from TFM's peach vendors and farm-fresh tomatoes and a kicking vinaigrette, made with hot sauce!

Ingredients:

3 peaches

2 heirloom tomatoes

1 package feta cheese

1 package basil microgreens

2 TBS olive oil

2 TBS cayenne-based hot sauce

2 tsp rice wine vinegar

2 tsp honey

flaky sea salt

Slice peaches and tomatoes into wedges. Cute feta into small cubes. In a separate bowl, whisk together olive oil, hot sauce, vinegar, and honey.

Toss peaches and tomatoes in vinaigrette and top with microgreens.

Add flaky sea salt to taste.

This recipe is an especially nutritious one, which may be surprising because it's so sweet! Peaches are packed with antioxidants and are great at aiding digestion. Tomatoes need no introduction, either: they're known superfoods, full of lycopene, which may reduce the risk of heart disease and cancer. Whip this dish up for an easy, healthy dinner with the family.

The Texas Farmers' Market has two locations, one in the Mueller development and one at the Lakeline Mall. Go to www.texasfarmersmarket.org, or follow them on social media to see their hours, dates and events.