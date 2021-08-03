Feel Refreshed On National Watermelon Day With These Quick Recipes

Today is national watermelon day and we’ve got four quick and easy recipes for you that will refresh and delight.

The Rock’s Watermelon “Manarita”

The Rock has had a busy year what with being on the river in Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” and that means he might know a thing or two about staying cool and staying refreshed. He went on his Instagram this summer to show you how to make a watermelon margarita, or as he calls it, a “manarita”.

-12 blanco tequila

-3 oz agave nectar

-6 oz fresh lime juice

-12 to 18 watermelon chunks

-5 oz water

-ice

Watermelon and Kiwi Pops

One of the easiest ways to stay cool in the summer is with a popsicle so why not make your own? All you need is 5 cups of water melon pureed and 5 kiwis peeled and sliced. Place all the watermelon in a blender and process them until they are smooth. The, take your kiwi slices and place them in a popsicle mold and fill the wells with watermelon juice. Continue layering like that until all the wells are full. Finally, insert your popsicle stick and let them freeze until solid. If the end result isn’t sweet enough, add agave to the mix until your satisfied.

Watermelon Blueberry Salsa

Looking to add some chip and dip to your day? Try mixing some summer fruits into your salsa with this easy recipe.

-4 small Roma tomatoes, roughly chopped

-1/2 small onion, chopped

-1 jalapeno, chopped (discard seeds for a milder salsa)

-1 cup diced watermelon

-1/2 cup fresh blueberries

-3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

-3 tablespoons lime juice (from 1 lime)

-1/4 teaspoon salt

Take your tomatoes, onion and jalapeno add combine them in a food processor. You’ll want to pulse until finely chopped, but don’t liquefy them! If you don’t have a food processor you can just chop the ingredients by hand. Take your mixture and them to a bowl and then stir in your watermelon, cilantro, lime juice, salt, and of course, blueberries. Cover this bowl and stick it in the fridge for about 30 minutes to let the flavors mix and settle.

You can’t go wrong with just some classic triangle slices of a fresh watermelon!

Watermelon Bacon Salad

Looking for something simple, but with that savory flavor? Check out this easy to make salad that will give you that summer taste.

-4 cups of watermelon, cubed

-1 cup strawberries

-1 ear of corn, kernels sliced off

-1/2 cup baby arugula

-1/4 cup basil, chopped

-2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

-1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

-salt & pepper, to taste

-2 pieces bacon, cooked until crisp and crumbled

Just toss everything except the bacon in a salad bowl and combine. Once it’s mixed thoroughly, top with bacon and enjoy.