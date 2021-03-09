Feel-Good Items From Local Designers JACTOG & Cozure With Claire Saldaña Of Style Done Easy

Feel good, and look good doing it! Claire Saldaña of Style Done Easy joined Studio 512 to talk about two local designers that are new to the show:

JACTOG, or “Just A Creative Type Of Girl“: Vannia is a good friend of Claire’s, and Claire says she really does have a creative brain! Vannia released the “Self Amor Club” collection, which include English/Spanish combo tees meant to promote self-love and confidence. Pair them with pleated skirts, leather jackets and more for a fresh look! Vannia also does custom tees for teachers — outfit your whole squad! Learn more about JACTOG on Facebook or Instagram.

Cozure, a blend of “cozy” and “couture”: created by local designer Tan, Cozure is luxe, sustainable fashion that can go from loungewear to office. These pieces are cashmere, cotton and silk, but also have stretch. The mix-and-match combos are endless! Rosie and Steph especially love the tie-back top (AKA “Puff Sleeve Cashmere Sweater W Silk Bow”), which is on sale right now. Start shopping now at Cozure.co.

Claire has worked with local boutiques in the past, and is now venturing into her own styling business! If you’re not ready to hit the stores, but you want to support local, Claire wants to help you find steals and deals. She can also come to you for personal styling and wardrobe organizing. Learn more about what she can do on her website, or by following her on social media.