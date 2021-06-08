Father’s Day Gift Ideas From Texas Standard

Texas Standard, a primarily Texas-made clothing company, offers everything you need to properly dress the Texas Gentleman! Vice President Byron Bradshaw chatted with Studio 512 about their great gift ideas for Father’s Day:

Texas Standard Modern Western Polo: “Made with quick-drying and moisture-wicking fabric, this polo is soft, breathable, and wrinkle-resistant while retaining its shape and cut no matter what you throw at it. It also features our signature hidden button-down in the collar, which will keep you looking sharp down the long dusty trail.”

Texas Standard Tejas Guayabera: “We’ve taken the lineage from our Standard Short Sleeve into our Tejas Guayabera, bringing along our hallmark features like a hidden button-down collar, untuckable length, and custom-cut feel, paired with the classic stylish side vents, detailed pocked embroidery, and double-breasted pocket. Our Tejas Guayaberas are made with a lightweight, breathable cotton/linen blend and are the same fit as the Standard Sport Shirt — and as always, not too slim, and never boxy.”

Texas Standard Tees: Made from 100% Pima Cotton, our tees are as soft as it gets, and feature all invisible seams for a refined, dressed up style. No matter where the day takes you, the Standard Pocket Tee is the perfect choice to look sharp and stay comfortable.

Zilker Belts: Using “vibrant colors, hand-stitched patterns, and world-class leather.” Check out this local company’s colorful selection!

Texas Standard is partnering with Meanwhile Brewing Company for their Father’s Day Bash on Sunday, June 20th from 6-8 p.m. They’re featuring their Burn the Breeze-Double IPA and Tender Robot-Hazy IPA, and you can listen to yacht rock from cover band Heavy Mellow.

Texas Standard gives back to make Texas communities even stronger, and founded the Texas Standard Foundation, which mandates that 10% of all of Texas Standard profits are donated to Texas-focused charities. It’s called Ten to Texas.

Learn more about Texas Standard on their website, www.texas-standard.com, or on social media: Facebook and Instagram.