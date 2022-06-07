Father’s Day is Sunday, June 19th, 2022. Stopping by Studio 512 with amazing picks from Texas-based companies “for dads, by moms” is entrepreneur and host of the “Dear FoundHer…” podcast, Lindsay Pinchuk. Check out Lindsay’s suggestions:
- Milk + Honey Detox Bundle, $79: “While you can certainly get him this bundle or any of the other amazing products Milk + Honey offers, you can ALSO book him a spa appointment! In 2006, Alissa Bayer launched Milk + Honey to create an exceptional spa experience, commit to hyperclean ingredients, enrich our employee’s lives, and give back to the community.”
- Amorada Tequila, starting at $43.99 per bottle: “This Austin-based tequila company is co-owned by Terray Glasman, one of the few female tequila makers in the world. The colorful hand blown glass bottles of Anejo, Blanco, and Reposado are not only visually striking, but patented, and designed by Glasman herself.”
- Bendt Distillery: “Founded by mom, Nastasha DeHart, this family-friendly distillery offers a ton for you to get dad for Father’s Day. If you want to celebrate with Dad at Bendt, you can get tickets to the “Oaked & Smoked Father’s Day Celebration.” Looking for something for later? You can purchase a distillery tour, or simply gift him a bottle to take home.”
- “My kids got a HUGE kick out of this one — and honestly, for any dad who has a sense of humor or a silly relationship with their kids — this gift will take the cake for sure! From Austin-based, twice bankrupt female founder and mom, Suzy Batiz, Pourri has risen as a $300m empire. Poo~Pourri is formulated with 100% natural essential oils that eliminate bathroom odor before it begins, so you can leave the porcelain throne smelling better than you found it. These gift sets are sure to give dad a chuckle on Father’s Day: Power Stools Gift Set, Master Crapsman, Sole Pourri (for your stinky feet).”
- “From one of the ultimate Austin-based mom founders, if you want to splurge, Kendra Scott has some great jewelry for dad with one of her newest lines, Scott Bros. I love this Beck Round Box Change Bracelet in Oxidized Sterling Silver, $198. It’s a definite classic.”
- “Last but not least, I get more enquiries when I talk about TwelveLittle than every other brand I have featured here on Studio 512. Your viewers go bananas for this brand — and rightfully so! For soon-to-be dads, this is a great gift that you can get your husband this Father’s Day. TwelveLittle’s Unisex Courage Backpack (hint: the black one is currently on sale for $79) is one of my all-time favorite baby products and gifts!”
For more amazing female founders, follow @LindsayPinchuk on Instagram and listen to her twice weekly podcast, “Dear FoundHer…” featuring female entrepreneurs and their stories on starting, growing and sometimes selling a business. For more from Lindsay visit LindsayPinchuk.com.