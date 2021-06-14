Father’s Day Fashion With Local Menswear Specialist, League Of Rebels

Upgrade from just another “work tie” for dad for Father’s Day: Neil Johnson of League of Rebels joined Studio 512 to talk about their bespoke work and tailoring services!

Now is a great time to check out their bespoke cotton and linen pieces, as well as lightweight suits. League of Rebels carries accessories, lifestyle items, jackets, shirts, outerwear, trousers, shoes and more.

League of Rebels is hosting a Father’s Day celebration on Saturday, June 19th from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Stop by and get dad something he’ll really love!

Learn more about appointments for fittings at www.leagueofrebels.com, or stop by and see what the shop is about in the 2nd street district. You can also give them a call at (512) 721-9903 for more information.