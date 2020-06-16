Father’s Day Deals And Specials At Local Restaurants

Con’ Olio Offers Chef Fer’s Paella for Curbside Pick Up at Con’ Olio Arboretum location

Paella for Dad’s Day? Con’ Olio think’s so! Whether backyard party or Sunday supper, every palete loves the richness and flavor of Spanish paella. Chef Fer Candil of Con’ Olio’s popular cooking classes, Paellas, Tapas & More, will be cooking up a batch of her delicious Paella Valenciana, available to advance order now from the perishable market at Con’ Olio Arboretum for curbside pickup Saturday, June 20.







Order will include Deviled Eggs, Paella Valenciana—which is gluten free with chicken and seafood, and a garlic aioli for extra seasoning. There’s even dessert of Flan with Strawberries. Available in servings for 2 for $50, 4 for $105 and 6 people for $125.

Con’ Olio opened their perishable curbside market when Covid-19 began. The market has offered a variety of specialty groceries as well as local, organic produce and a variety of local products like Comb Honey Two Hives, Antonelli’s Cheese, Fresh Pesto Genovese, gluten free bread and bagels from GFY Kitchen Grab and more. Con’ Olio also has a wide selection of wines available curbside as well.







Con’ Olio is Austin’s first locally owned Olive Oil and Balsamic Vinegar retail store and tasting bar. Importing the largest and freshest extra virgin olive oils and balsamic vinegars from both the northern and southern hemispheres, all of the Con’ Olio’s extra virgin olive oils are chemically tested and sensory evaluated to ensure authenticity. In addition, the oils and vinegars have no additives, no chemicals and no preservatives.

Con’ Olio has two stores conveniently located in North Austin at the Arboretum Shopping Center and at Gateway Falconhead in Bee Cave. Both locations are now open Tues.-Sat. 11-6pm, Sun 12-5pm, closed Mondays. Curbside pickup is still available. For more information visit www.conolios.com

Father’s Day Gift Sets With Easy Tiger

Available for Curbside Pickup or Delivery; Friday June 19 through Sunday June 21. Order online now.

XL Party Pretzel: This giant pretzel is made for sharing (but dad doesn’t have to!) and comes with our favorite spreads: Beer Cheese and Salted Whipped Butter. ($40, Serves 4-5)

Grill Master Pack: Includes everything you need for a celebratory cookout! Sausages, Buns, and all the fixin's. Arrives in an Easy Tiger Tote Bag. ($55, Serves 8)

Pretzel & Beer Gift Pack: Includes 2 Large Pretzels, Beer Cheese, Mustard, Salted Whipped Butter and choice of Local Craft Beer. ($40)

Brownies & Blondies (6-Pack): Includes (3) Chocolate Brownies and (3) White Chocolate Blondies. ($20)

Bake at Home Gift Pack: Includes everything you need to bake a loaf of sourdough bread! Includes Artisan Flour, starter, recipes, loaf of Austin sourdough and tote bag. ($40)







Book a Table for Father’s Day Weekend

Dad’s first beer is on the house! The patio at The Linc is open 9AM to 8PM. Book a table now: OpenTable

El Alma Father’s Day Kits

The perfect way to celebrate dad, every kit includes El Alma’s 24-hour braised chipotle and coconut marinated brisket, grilled onions, corn tortillas, rice, black beans, chocolate Mexican wedding cookies and party favors. Father’s Day Kits are $65 each. Feeds up to 6 people. Make it brunch by adding a top shelf margaritas kit with fresh squeezed lime juice, agave, chili salt, limes and Herradura for $32. Preorder online now for contactless curbside pickup on Saturday, June 20 or Sunday, June 21.

El Chile Father’s Day Kits

Let El Chile cook for dad this year, to include a family-sized portion of Short Rib Enchiladas—braised short ribs, grilled onions, jack cheese topped with pasilla-tomatillo sauce, crema, Queso cotija and grilled avocado. Served with rice, beans and a large queso. Kits are $65 each. Feeds up to 6 people. Level up the party with El Chile’s Tito’s and Topo, Ranch Water or Margarita Clasica Kits. Prices vary. Order online for contactless curbside pickup on Saturday, June 20 or Sunday, June 21.

Toni’s Toffee is the perfect gift for the Dad who has everything! Dads love a box of Toffee and it’s a great gift on its own or to add to a bottle of wine or some grilling goodies!

Flavors

Original Semi-Sweet Chocolate Almond Toffee

“Hunka Burning Love” Cayenne spiced Semi-Sweet Chocolate Almond Toffee

“Magical Unicorn” Rosemary Sea Salt blend Semi-Sweet Chocolate Almond Toffee

Sizes

16oz ( 1 pound ) Box $45

8oz ( half pound) Box $22

6 oz re sealable bags $15

All flavors come in all sizes.

Plus, they have a new product. TOFFEE COOKIES!! Chocolate chip cookies with a dollop of crushed toffee on top. They sell for $20 for a dozen.

Father’s Day Specials With Tony C’s + The League Kitchen & Tavern

Both Tony C’s and The League Kitchen & Tavern are offering to-go prime rib packs for Father’s Day. Available for pick up or delivery.

Prime Rib Packs Feed 4-6. It is $175 And Includes:

PrimeRib

Garlic Mashers

Green Beans

Caesar Salad

Garlic Knots with Marinara

Mini Cannolis

The Tony C’s prime rib is coal-fired! It’s the first time they’re cooking it in the coal-fired oven where they cook their famous pizzas.

Orders must be placed by Friday, June 19th at 8am either online or by calling the restaurant for both Tony C’s and The League. Prime rib packs are available at all locations.

Tony C’s and The League are currently open for dine on Father’s Day. For dine-in on Father’s Day at Tony C’s, Father’s get 1/2 priced bottles of wine. For the League, Father’s eat free (equal or lesser value entreé)

Little Cabrito Drive-In at Gingerland

Contigo Catering & Dispatch is hosting three days of classic drive-in movies for Father’s Day weekend at Gingerland Ranch, June 19-June 21. Food & beverage will be provided by Contigo Catering and includes focaccia pizzas, green chile chicken sandwiches, blackberry bourbon lemonade and more. Drive-in movie tickets include dinner by Contigo Catering & a movie for $87 per couple (cocktails, beer & wine available for add on purchase). See movie line up, get tickets and preorder food & drink here.

The “DUDE” Box by Contigo Catering & Dispatch





Tell dad he’s THE dude with the “DUDE” box from Contigo Catering & Dispatch. Curated with Tellicherry honey pepper beef jerky, maple old fashioned kit, smoked allium bbq sauce and “the library” candle from Alaina & Co. $45. Order at www.contigodispatch.com/s/order.

Superthing Coffee Subscription

Your superdad deserves nothing less than super coffee. Austin’s favorite coffee shop, Patika, roasts their own coffee bean blends right here in the Hill Country with custom bean subscriptions available. All of Superthing’s beans are single-origins sustainably sourced from small farms in the world’s top growing regions. View subscription options here, with whole bean, French press, drip coffee, and espresso grind options available.