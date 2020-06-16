Father’s Day Cocktail Challenge With Ali Kahn Of “Cheap Eats”

Ali Kahn of “Cheap Eats” joined Steph and Rosie to face off in a Father’s Day cocktail challenge. They all sent in a list of ingredients they had on hand and Ali curated Steph and Rosie’s cocktails while they curated his.

The final recipes are below if you want to try them out for Dad this weekend!

Rosie’s Drink – “The Freezer Burn Marg”

In a mixing bowl add 1/2 teaspoons salt, 1/4 teaspoon cayenne and 1.5 tablespoons hot sauce and mix until well incorporated. Add enough mango chunks for one margarita in the shaker and remember you need some room in the shaker for ice. Toss till well coated and add to a shaker. From there make a classic margarita: 2 oz Tequila, 1 oz Lime juice, 1 oz Cointreau and some ice. Shake and pour and be sure to serve on the “rocks”.

Stephanie’s Drink – “The Bloody Mary Blues”

In a shaker, squeeze a whole lemon, add two shots of vodka, a tablespoon of bbq sauce, 1 oz pickle juice, 1 oz olive juice, a couple dashes hot sauce, 1 oz of the pepperoncini juice, toss in shaker with ice, shake and pour.

Meat straw – with a large toothpick or small skewer, make a meat straw of beef stick slices, cheese cubes, olives, pepperocini, and pickles.

Ali’s Drink – “Ain’t No Law For Pa-Pa”

Pour ½ of white claw over ice in shaker, take a chug of white claw on it’s own because you can…you’re a dad-it’s your day! Add 1 shot tequila, Add 1 shot Brazilian rum, ½ oz orange liqueur, splash of OJ and splash of grenadine then stir or swirl (Don’t shake! White claw is sensitive treat it with respect!) Pour into a rad dad glass, add a straw, and enjoy in tandem with Capri-Sun) Now you’re double fisting and NO ONE can tell you not to because there’s “No Law For Pa-pa”

