Your Best Zoom Outfit Tips With Greer Image Consulting

Studio 512 expert stylist Raquel Greer Gordian of Greer Image Consulting chatted with us about her tips to look your best on video conferencing calls!

First and foremost, go solid. Solid colors look best on screens, and they aren’t distracting.

Now is the time to play with necklines and try out new jewelry/accessory combos! Go for a layered look that mimics the shape of a neckline, double up on stacked jewelry, or try a high neckline/long necklace option to shake it up. Summer weight scarves are a fun, versatile way to add more interest to your outfit, too.

Monochrome is in for spring! White accessories on a white t-shirt, paired with a blazer, look stunning. Raquel notes that most teleconferencing is inherently more business casual than dressed up, so you can get away with more knitwear in your “office” gear than usual.

