BACK TO SCHOOL KID FASHION WITH JUNE & JANUARY

June & January believes that kids are fun, and their clothes should be, too! Founder, Amy Richardson-Golia stopped in studio to feature three back to school looks perfect for active kids. On August 10th at Alexa James Baby from 10am to 12pm June & January is having a back to school pop-up. There will be bites and a complimentary kids yoga class. Plus, when you purchase a backpack, one backpack is donated to local Austin elementary school, Blackshear.

Shop their new back to school collection and sign up for their email newsletter to learn about upcoming releases. And for even more information visit JuneandJanuary.com and follow them on Instagram, Facebook and Pinterest @JuneAndJanuary