Fashion Tips For Midsummer White Parties With Altatudes

In the white-hot heat of summer, white parties — where only one color is the wardrobe feature — are a big hit! Alta Alexander of Altatudes stopped by Studio 512 to prep us for this type of soirée.

Alta says, “Ruffle it up!”

Trend: Linen is summer’s spirit animal, so embrace linen in bottoms, tops, dresses, everything during the summer! It’s great for tooling around town and looking stylish while doing it.

Tip: Look for lighter woven linen pieces for staying cooler.

Alta’s Styling: A ruffle linen wrap dress with beaded slides with a straw sun hat to protect your skin.

Alta says, “It’s a wrap!”

Trend: What to wear to a White Party Dinner on the beach: a cool linen wrap maxi!

Tip: This type of wrap can take you down the aisle, downtown for dinner, or on the beach. Look for pieces that aren’t just a one-hit wonder. Seek out cool fabrics and bright colors to help stave off the heat.

Alta’s Styling: Off-white wrap maxi and metallic lace-up heels for an extra flash of glam.

Alta says, “Go brunch to lunch!”

Trend: We’re always trying to find that perfect something for the many brunch invites we receive and a white party brunch is no different.

Tip: Look for simplicity with a twist! A tulip bottom puts a new twist on a classic shirt dress and appliqué flowers are a precious touch!

Alta’s Styling: White shirtdress and metallic wedge shoe.

Learn more about the pieces Alta carries by visiting her in person at 1717 East 12th Street. For more information, give her a call at (512) 761-4292, or check out www.altatudes.com.