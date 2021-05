Did you watch the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on NBC Sunday night? Raquel Greer Gordian of Greer Image Consulting joined Studio 512 to give her opinion on fashion hits and misses from the event.

It’s a brand-new world: is your wardrobe ready? Raquel offers virtual shopping, and she’s offering options for virtual styling, too. Follow her blog, and learn more about her services at www.greerimageconsulting.com.