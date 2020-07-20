Fashion Icon, Iris Apfel Releases New Coloring Book: Proceeds Support UT Fashion Students.

Iris Apfel is a Visiting Professor at The University of Texas at Austin and oversees the UT in NYC program for aspiring fashion students. Each summer, she tours a select group of students through cultural institutions and fashion HQs to expose them to the many sides of the industry. Students have called this experience “life-changing”. All proceeds from the book’s sales will support students’ travel and living expenses during their time with Iris in Manhattan in 2021 and beyond. Their hope is that the book will offer a creative outlet for ‘children of all ages’ this summer while supporting the next generation of fashion leaders. It’s the perfect accessory to those of us sheltering at home and it’s light enough to pack if you’re hitting the road.
- The book is $45 (free shipping) + tax
- Order your Iris Coloring Book HERE.