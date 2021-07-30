Fashion Friday: What To Wear When Traveling

Traveling can be stressful, and the last thing most people feel like doing is dressing up for the airport. But what if we told you the key is planning your travel looks when packing for your trip. You don’t have to be a fashion blogger to look airport chic. And dressing cute does not have to mean sacrificing comfortability. We get it, traveling can be hectic and long, with early mornings to late nights, but you can be functional, comfortable, and rock a cute look. Here are some styled looks by Hearth & Soul to help give you some inspiration and keep you looking chic the next time your travel.

Layers, Neutrals & Textures





Photos By: Brittany Lesoon

Layers are so important when it comes to traveling. You’re either having a heat stroke waiting to take off or in an artic blast during your flight. Neutrals always win for a classic, pulled-together look. No matter where you are traveling a monochromatic look instantly takes the outfit to effortless and chic. This cotton boucle mock neck and wide-leg jersey pant is perfect for an early morning travel day or hopping on a redeye. The cotton-cashmere travel wrap is a must because it’s easy to pack for chilly airplanes and it’s versatile! You can use it as a blanket or scrunch it up as a pillow. Wearing easy slip-on shoes is quintessential when traveling too.

Breathable Fabrics





Photos By: Brittany Lesoon

Flowy, breathable, lightweight fabrics are essential. However, that doesn’t mean you have to trade style for a potato sack-like dress or sweatpants. Travel dresses should be comfortable, stylish, and versatile enough to wear for any occasion. When in doubt, wear a traveling dress. This “perfect navy dress” from Hearth & Soul is a flattering fit. They styled the dress with a classic light-washed denim jacket, paired with a suede bootie, accessorized with a straw hat and a saddle color backpack.

TIP 1: If you want to bring a hat on your trip, the best option is to wear it on the plane. It saves room in your luggage and prevents it from losing its shape.

TIP 2: Wear your heaviest pair of shoes–It gives you more room in your suitcase!

Add A Blazer & Comfortable Sneakers





Photos By: Brittany Lesoon

Everyone needs a blazer. Slightly oversized and unlined makes it the perfect layer year-round. A blazer just automatically pulls a look together. Hearth & Soul paired theirs with joggers, a soft tee shirt that reminds everyone that we are human and being kind is cool. It’s an important message to wear while traveling. And sneakers are a perfect addition to completing the look and an oversized animal print bag is essential to packing all your carry-on items and adding a bit of flair to your casual look.

You can purchase all these looks at Hearth & Soul Boutique! No matter the event or occasion, Hearth & Soul is happy to help style you. They are located in Casis Shopping Center at 2727 Exposition Blvd, Austin, TX 78703. You can even check them out online to shop and check out their upcoming events- just visit www.HearthandSoul.com and/or @HearthSoulATX.