Tipping Our Hat To Three Local Haberdasheries

If you’re looking to put a new spring in your step this season, consider adding an easy and “cool” accessory – a hat! We’ve spotlighted three different hat-makers in Austin that can transform your Spring and Summer looks.

Covet Hats– Hat-maker Aimee Speer’s passion for hats started in her early 20’s when she lived in New York. She was particularly drawn to fedoras and similar styles made with the finest materials and craftsmanship and began collecting fine hats. Aimee has been living in Austin for almost 20 years and is deeply entrenched in the Austin fashion industry. She owned Hem Jeans for 10 years, a successful denim bar specializing in high-end denim and clothing. She then closed the store after her third daughter was born and began receiving extensive training from a legendary hat-maker and also from an experienced local milliner. Her diverse experience has played a part in her well-rounded development and unique style that is constantly evolving.

Hatmaker Aimee Speer

Aimee’s custom, handmade hats reflect her dynamic personality as well as her client’s unique style, utilizing a broad range of materials, exotic skins and unique accents to personalize every hat. Using machines and design techniques that are over a century old, Aimee can create a beautiful handmade hat of the highest quality that you will COVET for a lifetime.

Slow Grown Hat – Hannah Dyer’s Etsy shop is full of colorful and fun takes on old favorites. Below we’ve highlighted her “Northern Flicker” hat that you can have customized. Hannah is revamping used and new hats and says that Slow Grown Hats Slow Grown Hat is all about wearing a hat that captures a mood and cultivates inspiration in you!

The Northern Flicker from Slow Grown Hat

Aspen Hatter – Spending most of his life in Austin until 2013, Chris Roberts made the move to Aspen, Colorado. He has been an athlete, an artist, musician, an avid outdoorsman, adventurist, and at his core is a jack of all trades with an impeccable eye for style. He started making custom hats and jewelry solely for family and friends over the last decade. After receiving strong feedback and requests from his community, Aspen Hatter now has two small locations inviting customers into the workshop environment. He uses his innovation and style while staying true to his roots. Designing for the niche clientele, he uses his intuitive design to create for an array of lifestyles, including athletes, cowboys, artists, and CEOs.