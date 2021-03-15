Necklaces & Nails: Steph & Rosie Share Tips From Recent Experiences

Steph’s new favorite piece of jewelry made its on-air debut today and she wanted to share the details of where she found it. The one-of-a-kind Chanel necklace is a handmade and repurposed piece from Properly Buttoned. Jewelry designer and owner, Catherine Nicholson, creates gorgeous pieces by using new and vintage luxury brand buttons that she repurposes into timeless jewelry. You can find Catherine’s pieces on Instagram and DM her for inquiries and pricing.

If you’re looking for a local version of vintage repurposed jewelry, check out Rust & Pearls! Owner Debbie Sakach, who has joined Studio 512 in the studio in the past, breaks up vintage pieces and turns them into modern jewelry. She also curates vintage jewelry and home decor, and she runs great sales! Check her selection out at RustAndPearls.com.

Beetles Gel Nail Polish Kit: Steph discovered this through a friend after admiring her manicure and later found it on Amazon. She’s used it for the past 6 months and always gets compliments on the bright pink color. You can pick from a variety of options and colors and according to Steph it lasts nearly 2 weeks and is very easy to use.

What You Get: Full size of 6 colors elegance beetles gel nail polish set gel nail kit with LED light, durable 48W LED nail lamp, 9 pieces of nail art designs manicure tools and 3 bottles of base gel shine matte top coat which is high quality gel nail kit for a cost-effective price, guaranteed!

HIGH POWER LAMP: beetles gel nail polish starter kit – soak off UV LED Gel Nail Polish Set with U V Light LED Nail Lamp. 6 colors elegance neon nail polish gel with 48W high power nail lamp to quickly cure all kinds of led gel nail polish, base gel top coat and poly gel nail extension kit. 30 LEDs cuts curing time in half!

Rosie also uses UV gel color for at-home manicures, but it’s CND Shellac. Starting prices for CND are higher, around $12-$15 a bottle, but they’ll last for at least two years and Rosie hasn’t found any comparable gel polish that will hold for 2+ weeks the way that CND will. By the way, if you watch the show, you know both Rosie and Steph have been trying Dazzle Dry, which is currently running a 20% off Flash Sale: while it has better staying power than regular polish, both Rosie and Steph still suggest a gel manicure if you want a chip-free experience! (High points to Dazzle Dry for super easy removal, though.)