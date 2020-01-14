Farm To Table Oyster Recipe with Eden East

Located in East Austin, Eden East is a true farm-to-table dining experience. They serve a monthly prix fixe menu every weekend and an a la carte brunch on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Every Thursday, they offer an a la carte dinner paired with live music or a DJ.

Chef Sonya Coté of Eden East stopped by our studio to grill up some oysters and chat about their big event- Fork & Flame.

Fork and Flame is having their Live Fire Competition on January 16th. This ultimate fire-pit event is a collaboration between Dish’n Dames and Eden East. Competing for culinary glory are 14 local female chefs. There will be fierce flames, incredible chefs, master mixologists, music and a whole lot of fun at Eden East Farms.

Who can take the heat? And who will end up burned? Find out which of these master chefs will be the champion this Thursday at 6 p.m.

Learn more at: http://www.dishndames.com/fork-and-flame.html and www.edeneastaustin.com for more details.